SWAG president Kwabena Yeboah says new Black Stars players have fitted well into the team 

Sports Writers Association of Ghana president Kwabena Yeboah has given his assessment of the new players to have joined the Black Stars camp in France for this window's international friendlies.

Ghana play two games against Brazil and Nicaragua as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

The new players to have joined the team's camp Inaki Williams, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Salisu Mohammed and Stephan Ambrosius received their first invite since switching their nationality.

The players were taken to through the initiation done as part of the tradition to introduce new players in the team.

SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah who has been in the team's training camp in France said the new players have fitted well into the team.

"There is a saying that football is an international language. Although they appear new it's as if they have been with this team for hundreds of years. Inaki Williams, the first to come around. It's as if he has been with the team for a very very long time," he told Joy Sports.

"Almost every single player it's as if it's a dream come true. Finally, they have managed to play for this nation. For me, I'm super excited. The bonding and everything, if you are new you wouldn't know these are players who just joined the team. It's as if they have been with the team for a very long time," he concluded.