Swansea and Burnley locked in £1.5m summer scrap for Ghana’s Andy Yiadom

Swansea City and Burnley are reportedly locked in a two-way battle to sign Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom.

Both clubs are readying £1.5m bids for the Ghana international, according to The Mirror.

Championship outfit Barnsley are said to be willing to accept the cut-price sum for Yiadom since the full-back has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Yiadom is one of several players linked with the Oakwell exit this summer, with defender Marc Roberts reportedly wanted by West Bromwich Albion.

Barnsley finished in 14th place in the Championship last season.

