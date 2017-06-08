Swansea, Burnley ready to pay £1.5m for Ghana defender Andy Yiadom

English Premiership clubs Swansea City and Burnley are readying a of £1.5 million for Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Barnsley right full back has become the subject to transfer to the premiership following his remarkable debut season for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

According to reports, Swansea City and Burnley are reportedly locked in a two-way battle to sign Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom.

Championship outfit Barnsley are said to be willing to accept the cut-price sum for Yiadom since the full-back has entered the final 12 months of his contract. Yiadom was a member of the Black Stars of Ghana squad that placed fourth at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

