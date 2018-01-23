Swansea City boss eulogizes Jordan Ayew and team-mates after Liverpool victory

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvahal has heaped praises on his charges for their performance in their surprising victory over Liverpool in the English Premier League at the Liberty Stadium on Monday night.

The Swans put in a heroic display to put an end to Liverpool’s 18-game unbeaten run, courtesy of Alfie Mawson’s 40th-minute winner after he struck home from close range despite conceding 71% possession and 21 shots.

The Portuguese trainer says he was thrilled with his side’s performance on a night as he hailed his “amazing players”.

“When we studied Liverpool, I told the players that they are a really strong team – like a Formula One car,” revealed Carvalhal. “But a Formula One car in traffic at 4pm, does not run well. If they have space like in Formula One, we would lose three or four-nil.

“I watched the game that we played in Liverpool, and we made some mistakes. They are strong at pressing inside and we let them do that. But today we played one or two touch and played it wide – out of pressure – which we did really well.

“We blocked between the lines really well and stopped them playing. The players were really amazing to do this kind of job.

“We got lucky at the end, but the way that we played, we deserve this. The fans were fantastic also tonight in helping us achieve this victory.”

