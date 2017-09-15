Swansea City could be back for Ghana defender Andy Yiadom in January

The Swans head coach was disappointed not to be able to do the deal for the Tykes right-back as the club couldn't beat the clock on transfer deadline day.

The proposed loan deal, understood to include an option to buy the Ghanaian at the end of the season, fell through after the required paperwork to complete the move was not submitted in time.

Clement admitted the amount of business Swansea were attempting at the last minute ensured Yiadom did not join at the end of August, but he has not ruled out the possibility of resurrecting the move in January.

"It was too close to the deadline. We tried to get it over the line, but there just wasn't enough time," said the Swans boss.

"That's the thing with the transfer window, you're trying to get so many things over the line that there must be a pecking order. That one unfortunately just got away from us.

"But it is possibly something we could revisit in January. He is a player we like so we will have to see."

