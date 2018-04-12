Swansea City defender Martin Olsson hails 'vital' Jordan Ayew return from suspension

Swansea City left back Martin Olsson is happy with the return of Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew from suspension.

The Ghana forward returns for Saturday's Premier League home game with Everton after a three-match ban.

According to the Sweden International the former Olympique Marseille forward's will provide the team with a lot of option especially with strike partner Tammy Abraham on form.

The Swede said," Jordan has been vital for us this season. He gives us something different going forward, and I’m sure he will be in the manager’s plans for Saturday,” the Swans left-back said.

“He has scored some important goals for us this season and we have had to play slightly different during his suspension.

“Welcoming Jordan back into the squad is a big boost for us."

“Tammy scored an important goal for us last weekend so his confidence is up, while we know what Andre can bring to the team too, so the manager is not short of attacking options for the Everton game,” he told the club's website.

Ayew is the club's top scorer with ten goals already for the Welsh side.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)