Swansea City fans given an opportunity to win new signing Jordan Ayew’s jersey

Published on: 14 February 2017
Jordan Ayew

It's competition time, and fans of Swansea City will have the chance to grab the jersey of new signing Jordan Ayew.

There is a Swans competition where, you could be in with a chance of winning a signed Jordan Ayew shirt, a copy of FIFA 17 - complete with its own Swans cover - or two tickets for our Premier League fixture against Burnley.

The Ghanaian is joined the Welsh side in the January transfer window and made his debut against Leicester City.

