Swansea City fans given an opportunity to win new signing Jordan Ayew’s jersey

It's competition time, and fans of Swansea City will have the chance to grab the jersey of new signing Jordan Ayew.

There is a Swans competition where, you could be in with a chance of winning a signed Jordan Ayew shirt, a copy of FIFA 17 - complete with its own Swans cover - or two tickets for our Premier League fixture against Burnley.

The Ghanaian is joined the Welsh side in the January transfer window and made his debut against Leicester City.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)