Swansea City fans stand a chance of winning a signed Jordan Ayew shirt

Published on: 24 May 2017
Jordan Ayew shirt

Swansea City fans can a signed Jordan Ayew jersey in the club's quiz competition for this week. 

Last Sunday was a significant day for Jordan as he scored his first goal for the club since joining from Aston Villa in January.

 

The 25-year-old headed home from close range after Fernando Llorente had directed Gylfi Sigurdsson's path.

And Llorente rounded off the comeback as he volleyed Luciano Narsingh's cross to seal a 2-1 win and move Clement's side up the table.

To celebrate Ayew's first goal for the club, Swansea have a shirt signed by him to give to one lucky fan.

