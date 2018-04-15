Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew relieved to score on suspension return in draw with Everton

Jordan Ayew revealed a month’s worth of frustration spilled out as he marked his Swansea City return with a goal in the 1-1 draw with Everton.

The Ghanaian, back in action after serving a three-game ban following his sending off at Huddersfield in March, struck a superb equaliser to move the Swans five points clear of the drop zone.

The Swans had trailed to a Kyle Naughton own goal, but Carlos Carvalhal’s side were back on level terms in the second half with Ayew controlling Tom Carroll’s pass before firing into the far corner.

It was Ayew’s 11th goal in all competitions, but it was also his energy levels and commitment which also shone during a fine performance.

And he revealed his determination to make an impression during his return to action.

“I was itching to get back because the three games plus the international break, it has been a month since I have played,” he said.

“It is good to be back, but the most important thing is that we keep going forward and continue to get their points.

“I will keep working hard. I never give up. I will fight to the end and we will continue to do our best for Swansea to stay in the league.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)