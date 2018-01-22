Swansea City hope to seal £1.5m deal for Barnsley right-back Andy Yiadom this week

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom is among three transfer targets by struggling English Premier League side Swansea City.

According to reports, the Swans are making a £1.5m bid for the versatile Barnsley right-back.

Club chairman Huw Jenkins has put in the offer after hearing that the Championship side had offered a new deal to the defender.

Swans tried for Yiadom in the summer but he was sidelined with a back problem. Now they want to complete a move quickly.

They hope to sign the 26-year-old this week.

Yiadom's international teammate Andre Ayew has been linked with a return to the Liberty Stadium.

The Sun also says Nicolas Gaitan is still on the Swansea radar but they are being quoted different deals.

They would take the Argentinian midfielder on loan but Atletico are looking for a £20m sale.

