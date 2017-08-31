Swansea City make last-ditch attempt to sign Ghana and Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom

Swansea City are making a last-ditch attempt to sign Ghana defender Andy Yiadom, fresh media reports in England have claimed.

The Swans saw their initial £3m bid for the Barnsley full-back rejected last month.

But fresh reports in England are suggesting Swansea are back for the Ghanaian and seem to have stepped up their pursuit, as they look to secure more competition for Kyle Naughton.

Barnsley have already rejected three approaches from Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town, with Terriers boss David Wagner apparently reluctant to meet the club's £3 million valuation of the Ghanaian international.

However, Swansea will attempt to have a final attempt in their bid to land the exciting right-back as the transfer window shut midnight on Thursday.

Yiadom, who only has one year left on his current contract at Oakwell, has been the subject of speculation for most of the summer after producing a series of sparkling performances for the South Yorkshire outfit last season.

The pacey full-back made 33 appearances in the Championship last term and played a key role in helping Barnsley consolidate their place in the second tier of English football.

A move to the Premier League would cap an impressive rise for Yiadom, who only signed for Barnsley last year after leaving non-league Barnet on a free transfer.

He has also enjoyed previous spells at Hayes and Yeading United and Braintree Town.

