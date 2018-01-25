Swansea City manager prefers Jordan Ayew to Ivorian striker Wilfred Bony

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvahal says there is no way he will bench Jordan Ayew in favour of Wilfred Bony in their subsequent games.

Jordan has been in electrifying form in recent games and have led the Swansea attack very well.

His form is making it difficult for striker Wilfried Bony to get into the starting team.

“Bony has been involved in three games. The first was in the Cup at Wolves, after he had been injured," Carvalhal was quoted as saying by Wales Online.

“I put him in to improve the tempo, the performance was not good, but I could not expect more than that because he had only trained three or four times.

“He hasn’t played too much [like Jordan Ayew who always starts] and I prefer that a player like that can really effect the game. Even if it’s only 30 minutes, I prefer that at a high level than a whole game where he has to protect himself.

“If he plays the whole 90 minutes when he is not fit, then the players can lose confidence and the team can lose games also so I will go for who started the last game,” he added.

Swansea are at the foot of the EPL log with 20 points, three points below safety.

