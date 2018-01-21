Swansea City must break transfer record to sign Andre Ayew from West Ham

Swansea City will have to break their transfer record to re-sign Andre Ayew from West Ham United after their £14m offer for the Ghana star was rejected.

Ayew is a key target for the Swans who are seeking to boost their squad in their bid to fight relegation worries.

Swansea's first offer to re-sign the player was rejected because the price is considered woefully inadequate.

The Welsh club must consider breaking their £15.5m transfer record, paid to Atletico Madrid for Borja Baston in August 2016, to re-sign the 28-year-old.

Ayew, the attacker, could cost up to £18m but Swansea are ready to test West Ham's resolve with a second bid before the January transfer window closes.

West Ham signed Ayew for £20.5m from the Welsh club and their stance on selling the 28-year-old could be hardened over some factors.

West Ham are also in a dilemma over the release of Ayew following the ankle injury to striker Andy Carroll.

Hammers boss David Moyes is reluctant to sell a player to a direct rival in the lower reaches of the Premier League.

