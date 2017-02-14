Swansea City new boy Jordan Ayew insists there is no sibling rivalry, claims he's more ambitious than brother Andre

Swansea City new signing Jordan Ayew has moved to parry comparison involving his older brother, claiming he's more ambitious than Andre.

The 25-year old signed for the Swans on deadline day, joining the club his brother left for West Ham in August.

“I spoke to my brother about coming to Swansea because he is like my lawyer. Our parents did so well to educate us in the best possible way and to keep us united," he said

“Our background is so strong that no one can break us. There is no rivalry between us, but maybe I am more ambitious than him!”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)