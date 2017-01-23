Swansea City plot swap deal with Aston Villa involving Ghana striker Jordan Ayew

Swansea City are locked up in negotiation with Aston Villa over a swap deal involving Ghana striker Jordan Ayew, according to the Sunday People.

The newspaper claim the Premier League strugglers are keen on bringing the 25-year-old to the Liberty stadium.

It's understood the two clubs are negotiating a swap deal which will see Modou barrow move in the opposite direction.

The Swans are battling to stay afloat after a disastrous campaign so far.

But they managed a remarkable 3-2 win over Liverpool at Anfield over the weekend.

