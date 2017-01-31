Swansea City set to complete Jordan Ayew deal today

Swansea City are set to complete the signing of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew today (Tuesday) from Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old is expected to follow in the footsteps of his brother Andre who left to join West Ham United.

Swansea manager Paul Clement has confirmed a deal to sign the former Marseille attacker will be done on Tuesday for a fee rising to £5m, with Swans defender Neil Taylor going the other way.

Clement said: "Hopefully he can follow in his brother's footsteps.

"He knows a lot about the club, I'm sure that's why he's happy to come here.

"He is doing really well at the African Nations Cup and we're bringing someone in with versatility and a different kind of striker to what we've got.

"Neil Taylor has been a great servant to the club and Villa will be a nice challenge for him."

The arrival of the West African will conclude Swansea’s transfer business this month, taking the club’s spending spree to nearly £20m.

