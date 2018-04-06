Swansea City star Andre Ayew wins man of the match in Manchester United defeat

Andre Ayew received ringing endorsement as the man of the match as Swansea City lost 2-0 at Manchester United over the weekend.

The 28-year-old faced a tough task on his own up front, but he battled well throughout, and was helped in the second half when head coach Carlos Carvalhal made some much-needed changes, bringing on striker Tammy Abraham in place of Ki Sung Yueng.

Goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianski was leading the poll up until the gamee before Ayew edged in front with a 32% majority of the votes, with Fabianski in second place with 27%.

Fabianski 24%

Naughton0%

van der Hoorn0%

Mawson2%

Fernandez2%

Olsson0%

Ki0%

King2%

Clucas4%

Dyer0%

A Ayew34%

Carroll9%

Abraham21%

Routledge2%

