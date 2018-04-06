Swansea City star Andre Ayew wins man of the match in Manchester United defeat
Andre Ayew received ringing endorsement as the man of the match as Swansea City lost 2-0 at Manchester United over the weekend.
The 28-year-old faced a tough task on his own up front, but he battled well throughout, and was helped in the second half when head coach Carlos Carvalhal made some much-needed changes, bringing on striker Tammy Abraham in place of Ki Sung Yueng.
Goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianski was leading the poll up until the gamee before Ayew edged in front with a 32% majority of the votes, with Fabianski in second place with 27%.
Fabianski 24%
Naughton0%
van der Hoorn0%
Mawson2%
Fernandez2%
Olsson0%
Ki0%
King2%
Clucas4%
Dyer0%
A Ayew34%
Carroll9%
Abraham21%
Routledge2%