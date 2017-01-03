Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Swansea City step up chase for Aston Villa’s Jordan Ayew

Published on: 03 January 2017
Ghana forward Jordan Ayew

English Premier League side Swansea City is looking at the possibility of signing Jordan Ayew in the January transfer window.

Ayew has endured a frustrating spell under Steve Bruce this season and is looking for a way out of the club.

A return to France with Marseille has been on the cards but with Swansea City fighting for their lives in the English Premier League, there are talks to sign Jordan Ayew.

Ayew played with Villa in the Premier League last season where he scored seven goals and given the track records of his brother Andre at the Black, Jordan could be a perfect fit.

  • Colin says:
    January 03, 2017 10:49 am
    Why would he want to go to a team that is a cert for relegation again, although given his disgraceful treatment by Bruce yesterday I wouldn't blame him.

