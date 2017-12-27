Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew endures nightmare in Liverpool thrashing

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew endured a hellish and nightmarish time as his side suffered a devastating 5-0 mauling by Liverpool on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was the least rated player at Anfield as the Swans remain at the foot of the Premier League table.

The Ghanaian went down far too easily in the buildup to Coutinho's opener and was guilty of spurning opportunities as Swansea looked to get back into the game on the break.

Failed to react to the loose ball as Trent Alexander-Arnold lashed home the third. Hugely disappointing after his impact against Crystal Palace.

Swansea have spent the past three Christmases in the relegation zone but their prospects of repeating previous escapes to 12th and 15th in the Premier League appear non‑existent on current form.

