Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew eyes Crystal Palace scalp on Saturday

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew is looking ahead to his side's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace after scoring in the side's heavy win over MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old scored his first goal of the campaign after he netted in the 4-1 win against the English League One side.

And the Ghanaian is confident could prove the catalyst ahead of their Premier League game against Palace on Saturday.

“It wasn’t easy to begin with. They scored first, but after that we showed we are the better team. We got the equalizer and then ended up scoring four goals,” he said.

“We played some good football. We played our way – the way Swansea play and the way we want to play.

“That’s good because it gives us confidence for the game this weekend, which is massive for us.

“It’s always important to win and we know how important Saturday is. It’s not easy to win at Crystal Palace but we are not scared and we have confidence that we can go and get a result.”

“It’s always good to be winning, whoever you are playing against. It keeps confidence high and we have to keep that going,” he added. “We are a young team. We are doing good things and that’s positive.

“It’s not easy but we are doing well. The staff is behind us, the coach is doing a wonderful job.

“We have to keep working hard and try to get better, and hopefully that will bring us three points on Saturday.”

