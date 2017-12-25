Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew thrilled to end goal scoring drought in Crystal Palace draw

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has expressed his delight after ending his goal drought for Swansea City in the side's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Ayew, 26, has been unable to find the back of the net since August as the club are rooted to the bottom of the league standings.

But the Ghanaian striker emerged from the bench to end the drought by scoring the equalizer as they held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 stalemate.

“I’ve been waiting for that goal for some time now,” Ayew told the club's website.

“Every weekend, you want to score but you cannot control the situation."

“My two league goals have come against Palace. I hope I can build on this and, more importantly, help things change for the team."

“It was a good game from us. We tried to get the win, but the most important thing was that we didn’t lose."

“We need to get out of this situation and will fight very hard to do so," he concluded.

