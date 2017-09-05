Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew vindicated by sick-bed photo

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew appears to have been vindicated after a sick-bed photo emerged on social media.

The 25-year-old, who plays for English side Swansea City, has been ruled out of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday due to stomach upset.

However, the withdrawal of the forward raised eyebrows with critics accusing him of feigning sickness.

But a sick-bed photo of the son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele appears to have vindicated him.

He is currently receiving treatment at an unknown hospital in Ghana's capital, Accra for a suspected food poisoning.

The absence of Jordan will give an opportunity to Serbia-based Richmond Boakye-Yiadom to spearhead the attack ahead of Tuesday's clash against the Red Devils, who forced out a 1-1 stalemate in Kumasi on Friday.

By Patrick Akoto

