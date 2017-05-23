Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew warns best is yet to come

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew warns the best is yet to come from him after he ended his goal drought at the club on the final day of the season.

Ayew scored for the Swans as they beat West Brom 2-1 to cement their top-fligh status in a remarkable turnaround.

The Ghana international came under intense criticism for his lack of proficiency upfront.

But the former Marseille man took a while to impact in a Swansea City shirt, and reckons the best is yet to come from him.

“The best is yet to come from me,” Ayew declared.

“Next season I’m going to be at Swansea from the start so I’m going to have a good preparation and hopefully I’ll have a wonderful season.

“We have set the standard now and we need to continue like that next season.”

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)