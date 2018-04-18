Swansea City's Andy King eulogizes 'brilliant' Jordan Ayew

Swansea City midfielder Andy King is elated by the form of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew in their bid to maintain their Premier League status.

The Ghana forward returned from a three-match suspension over the weekend to rescue a point for the Swans in their 1-1 draw against Everton at the Liberty Stadium.

The point earned from the game sees Carlos Carvalhal's side place one position above the drop zone, with five matches to finish the campaign.

“Jordan’s been brilliant, not just with his goals but also his work-rate and everything else he brings to the team,” King said, as reported by his club's official website.

“We were all pleased to see him score in his first game back."

“Hopefully, he can stay fit and keep scoring between now and the end of the season."

"He has shown he has the quality to do that and his goals have been important for us.”

Jordan has been Swansea's talisman this season, his exploits putting him top of the club's scorers' chart in the league this term.

Saturday's strike was his seventh goal, having made 31 appearances involving 28 starts.

