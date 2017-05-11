Swansea City’s Jordan Ayew gets massive praise from boss Paul Clement

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew’s hardworking nature has attracted the praise of manager Paul Clement as they fight to avoid the drop this season.

The Ghanaian has dag in since arriving from Aston Villa and will be hoping that they are able to find the three points that are needed against Sunderland this weekend.

Swansea have their destinies in their own hands and will stay up if they are able to win all their remaining games regardless of what happens in Hull's games.

The Ghanaian has three assists to his name and was very unfortunate not to find the back of the net against Everton.

Manager Paul Clement singled out the former Marseille man for praise.

"Since we’ve played two strikers, we’re seeing some really gooding things from @jordan_ayew9. His overall contribution has been very good." pic.twitter.com/Fm2rI9TgVf — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 11, 2017

