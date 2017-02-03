Swansea fans react strongly to Jordan Ayew's 'joke' No.3 shirt

Swansea City fanbase have reacted strongly to the shirt number of new signing Jordan Ayew.

The Ghana international will wear the No.3 shirt after signing from Aston Villa in a swap deal.

And on Thursday the club tweeted its welcome to Jordan, whose brother Andre played for the Swans last season, revealing the new boy's squad number.

They encouraged everyone to buy Ayew's shirt with an offer of free printing.

But we're not sure many Swans fans will be taking up the offer.

But despite his new squad number, Ayew is unlikely to slot in at left back.

