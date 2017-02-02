Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Swansea manager hoping new signing Jordan Ayew emulates brother Andre's feat at club

Published on: 02 February 2017
Jordan Ayew

Swansea manager Paul Clement has expressed the hope that new signing Jordan Ayew will follow his brother Andre.

Jordan was snapped up from Aston Villa in a £5million deal as part of the agreement which sees defender Neil Taylor making his way to Villa Park.

Clement said: "Hopefully he can follow in his brother's footsteps.

"He knows a lot about the club, I'm sure that's why he's happy to come here.

"He is doing really well at the African Nations Cup and we're bringing someone in with versatility and a different kind of striker to what we've got.

"Neil Taylor has been a great servant to the club and Villa will be a nice challenge for him."

