Video: Swansea City star Jordan Ayew scores season's first league goal as Swans defeat Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew opened his English Premier League scoring account for this season on Saturday for Swansea City as they tamed Crystal Palace 2-0 at the Selhurst Park.

Ayew, who scored his first goal of the season for the Swans in their 4-1 win over League One side Milton Keynes Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, continued his scoring form for the Swans as they dispatched the home side with aplomb.

On-loan Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham put the Welsh-based side ahead in the 44th minute after he was released by Leroy Fer's lofty pass.

Ayew got the side's second of the afternoon four minutes later with a low shot past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to hand Paul Clement's side their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, on-loan Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu Mensah played full throttle for the Eagles while Black Stars returnee Jeffery Schlupp watched the game from substitute bench.

Ayew is expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday to join up the Black Stars camp to prepare ahead of the next month's double header 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Red Devils of Congo.

- هدف سوانزي الثاني عن طريق [جوردان ايو].. - Jordan Ayew pic.twitter.com/HxfG7d4Tlm — Swans Goals (@SwansGoals) August 26, 2017

