Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has been targeted by English Premier League side Swansea, according to reports.

The Barnsley right-back had in impressive season and named in the Championship Team of the Season.

He made 33 appearances in all competitions and could have played more due to a shoulder injury.

Swansea manager Paul Clement is ready to pay £ 2 million for his service.

Yiadom, 26, played at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

