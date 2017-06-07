Sweden claim star midfielder Kingsley Sarfo chooses European nation over Ghana

IK Sirius midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has turned his back on Ghana and will play international football for Sweden, according to national Under-21 coach Hakan Ericson.

Sarfo was born in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi but moved to the Scandinavian country only three years ago.

The 22-year-old was part was handed a debut call-up by Ghana ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia and the high profile friendly games against Mexico and USA.

But the Swedish FA moved in quickly to prevent him from playing for the West African nation after IK Sirius applied for a Swedish citizenship for the Ghanaian.

Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko confirmed on Tuesday that the youngster won't join the squad due to uncertainty surrounding his international future.

And Sweden National Under-21 coach Hakan Ericson has claimed the Ghanaian has picked the European country over Ghana.

“I have talked with Kingsley himself and he wants to play for Sweden that is why he didn’t answer the call up from Ghana for the games against Ethiopia, Mexico and USA,” Erixson revealed.

“The Swedish Football Association started working on his nationality switch at the end of May and soon it will be completed."

If the claims turn out to be true, it will be a massive blow for coach Kwesi Appiah, who has been keen to give the highly-rated midfielder a chance to stake a claim in the team.

By Patrick Akoto

