Swedish club Hacken warn Ghanaian players over supporting jailed Bonsu

Swedish side BK Hacken has warned Ghanaian players over supporting convicted Gefle IF midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

The club want its players to stay away from the controversial incarceration which has taken social media by storm.

Ex-Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, who played for several clubs in Sweden, is leading a crusade to get justice for the 22-year-old.

Chibsah's comments has been liked by several BK Hacken players - in a scenario which has not gone down well with the club's top hierarchy.

"BK Häcken is not in an official position to support a person who has been convicted under Swedish law," the club's sporting chief Sonny Karlsson told Football Channel

"I have not read what he has written - in reference to a post of a player where he wrote 'We are with you brother'

"The players have been warned to stay away from the issue. They must stay off."

Ghanaian football fans have united against the 22-year-old after fresh evidence showed he was framed by his greedy ex-wife.

Bonsu'w lawyers will file an appeal over the sad development.

