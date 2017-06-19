Swedish club Oster act against Ghanaian player for supporting jailed Bonsu on social media

Swedish side Östersunds FK will act against Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensah for supporting convicted compatriot Kwame Bonsu.

Bonsu, who plays for Gefle IF, has been sentenced to a two-year jail term and faces deportation over an assault and rape charge against his ex-wife.

The Ghanaian has received massive support from his homeland with several players throwing their weight against the call for justice.

And the a board member of the club Johan Lindberg has revealed an action will be taken.

"I think it is very unfortunate that he does this kind of post on social media. We have already had discussions with the player to remove that post and we will follow this up coming week, he told P4 Kronoberg.

The club has also asked their players to take down their comments on social media or risk sanctions.

