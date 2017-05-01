Swedish clubs circling for IK Sirius’s Kingsley Sarfo who has heavily impressed this season

Kingsley Sarfo shot into the limelight when he scored a brace against Djurgarden last month and has since not looked back.

His performance this season has made him one of the rising stars of the Swedish league this season.

Head coach Jesper Arvidsson admits they are getting huge interest in him because of his unique style of play.

“ I must say that we have a fantastic team at the moment which is also good but Kingsley is softer in some way because it is more natural to him,” the coach said

"He is a unique player and he is getting a lot of interest but we know how qualified he is."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)