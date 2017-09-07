Swedish court reduces prison sentence for jailed Ghanaian player Kwame Bonsu over rape charges

The Swedish Court of Appeal has reduced the prison sentence of convicted Ghanaian footballer Kwame Bonsu following charges or rape against his Swedish wife some few months ago.

Kwame Bonsu, 22, was sentenced to years in prison for raping and assaulting his wife but the Court of Appeal has reduced the sentence to one year and ten months.

The District Court hds previously sentenced Kwame Bonsu to two years in prison and expulsion for rape and abuse by his former wife.

But the former Gefle midfielder appealed the decision - which now reduces the penalty by two months.

Experienced Swedish lawyer Leif Silbersky stepped in to help get Ghanaian international midfielder Kwame Bonsu from jail over rape charges.

The Court of Appeal earlier adjourned the case to the next 14 days partly because the prosecutor wants to call more witnesses for questioning, and that Bonsu has demanded to replace his lawyer.

Reports from Sweden were that the accomplished lawyer met representatives of Bonsu, necessitating the change of lawyer.

Leif Silbersky is still pushing for the punishment of the young Ghanaian footballer to be overturned, his efforts have gotten the sentence reduced by two months, though very meagre comared to the entire punishment.

Leif Silbersky, 78, is a well-known Swedish lawyer and author, living in Stockholm.

He is notable for taking many high-profile cases which have enjoyed large media attention, making him one of the most renowned lawyers in Sweden.

The Court of Appeal has earlier rejected Bonsus request to have him as a public lawyer, but experienced lawyer Leif Silbersky is believed to have jumped into the case to defend the poor Ghanaian.

Kwame Bonsu has been sentenced to two years in prison for raping and assaulting his wife.

In addition to the sentence, the 22-year-old, who is contracted to second tier side Gefle IF, will be expelled from the Scandinavian country where he has lived since 2013, Gävle District Court said.

According to court documents seen by The Local he will also have to pay 122,600 kronor ($14,000) in compensation to his wife, who is a Swedish national.

He first met her in 2014 when he was playing in the southern Swedish city of Mjölby. They married the following year.

A few months after the wedding he signed a transfer to the town of Gävle, located about 300 kilometres away from Mjölby.

The victim said the rape and beatings took place in the couple's apartment during an evening in November 2015 when he had refused to let her out.

Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife's relatives led the court to believe the victim's version of events.

Silbersky’s interest in the matter gives hope to the Ghanaians midfielder as the 78-year old is popular for winning tough cases for his clients.

