Swedish media attack ex-Ghana star Chibsah for campaign over jailed Ghanaian player Bonsu

Ex-Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has come under attack in Sweden for waging a campaign to get justice for Gefle IF midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

Chibsah, 33, who spent three seasons at Gefle IF, has been unhappy with the incarceration of the young Ghanaian.

The former Kotoko midfielder says his former club did little to help the budding talent and started a campaign to get him out of jail - a positive move which has gained momentum.

And ÖFK President Daniel Kindberg has been critical of the stance of the Ghanaian.

"If he (Chibsah) puts it so, and mean it, he will be damned stupid," he fumed

"It was the dumbest thing I've heard in a long time.

"And if someone lives under the delusion that there is something positive to support what Chibsah said, then there is something with the person in the head.

"We will get to the bottom of this."

Ghanaian football fans have united against the 22-year-old after fresh evidence showed he was framed by his greedy ex-wife.

Bonsu'w lawyers will file an appeal over the sad development.

