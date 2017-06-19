Swedish side BK Hacken ask Ghanaian Nasiru Mohammed to delete social media post supporting jailed Bonsu

Swedish side BK Hacken has asked Ghanaian striker Nasiru Mohammed to delete social media post supporting convicted compatriots Kwame Bonsu.

Bonsu, who plays for Gefle IF, was jailed two years on charge of assault and rape of his ex-wife two-years ago.

Mohammed has offered his support to his countryman after his incarceration was widely condemned back in his native country.

The club has conducted a meeting with the Ghanaian and the other players and asked them to remove the post which purport to support the jailed Ghanaian.

"We in the club management has asked the players remove postings on social media to support the rape sentenced player says Häcken sporting director Sonny Karlsson.

"It is important to note that BK Hacken and its players respect the legal system and BK Häcken stands not behind these opinions that our players brought on social media in this context."

