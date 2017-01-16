Swedish side Hacken refuse to extend Baba Mensah stay after loan expiration

Swedish top-flight side BK Hacken have refused to take up the option on signing Baba Mensah permanently.

A starsportsgh.com report claims the defender will return to the local scene to chart his way back to Europe.

The centre-back moved from Ghana Premier League Inter Allies on loan for the season.

Mensah made eight appearances including two starts during his stay.

He also featured in the Europa League for the side which finished 10th in the league last season.

