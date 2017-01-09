Swedish side Halmstads BK want to sign Great Olympics striker Eric Bekoe

Swedish side Halmstads BK are reported to be interested in Great Olympics striker Eric Bekoe.

The former Petrojet player was in good form when he returned to the Ghana Premier League with Sekondi Hasaacas.

Last season, he banged in six goals for the relegated side.

''Halmstads BK from Sweden have actually expressed interest in Eric Bekoe, but we are yet to receive a proposal from them, if everything goes well he could join them,'' a close source of the player reveal to Ghanasportsonline.com.

