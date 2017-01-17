Swedish side Hammarby commence training without Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo due to malaria

Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby commenced training a few weeks ago without Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo due to malaria, the club has reported.

Aidoo who is still in Ghana for holidays failed to return on time to the Swedish side due to the sickness.

According to the Communications Manager of the club Axel Pershagen disclosed that Aidoo missed the flight home from Ghana because of the sickness.

“He missed the flight home from Ghana because he was sick and could not fly. He is however doing well now and will fly today,” Axel told reporters.

“We will not comment on the sickness but he lands this evening and we will see how it is. He will go to Grand Canaria right after arrival,” he added.

The former Inter Allies strongman has been instrumental to the side’s campaign in the just ended Swedish season and is expected to guide them to the table top in the coming season.

