Swedish coach Strand seeks Medeama return after snubbing club ten months ago

Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand has revealed his desire to return to the club, 10 months after leaving under embarrassing circumstances.

Strand, 34, is back in the country in search of a new job after he went missing while on duty with the Yellow and Mauves.

The Swedish has been hailed largely for his technical and tactical know-how with reports suggesting he could join any of the Premier League sides.

Strand has held talks with his former club over a potential return to the club.

And the highly-rated young European tactician, admits he has never felt happier and wants another shot at the club.

"Definitely I would like to talk to Medeama because I think we can still do something special together," he told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.

"Medeama is a team that could win the Ghana Premier League and won't be a problem working with them again.

"I want to sit down with them and look at the best option. I have spoken with the club president Moses and the relationship is good.

"When I was at Medeama, it was a happy feeling and it was all positive."

Strand is a popular figure in Tarkwa despite leaving the club under shocking circumstances.

It's widely believed he will be welcome back with ope arms if the club top hierarchy decide to re-engage him.

He joined Medeama in December 2014 and led them to an 11th-place finish in the league two seasons ago.

Again, he guided the side to the group stage of the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

