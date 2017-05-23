Swiss giants Basel interested in signing Manchester City starlet Yaw Yeboah

Swiss giants Basel have joined the growing list of clubs that are interested in signing Ghana and Manchester City starlet Yaw Yeboah who impressed out on loan with FC Twente.

Yeboah is seen by many as a rising star in Ghanaian football and will certainly move to a club where he feels will allow his development.

Basel inquired about his availability before he joined Lille two season ago and have been impressed with his output with FC Twente this season where he has blistering first half of the season.

The 21-year-old is likely to be named in Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia and should be deciding his next move in the coming month.

Basel will look to have a total buy but its still unclear if Manchester City will allow him to leave entirely.

