Swiss side FC Zurich have launched a scathing “amateurish and unprofessional” attack on English side Brighton over the alleged failed medical test of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena that stalled his move to the Premier League side.

Dwamena’s £10 million move to Brighton hit a snag last week with the Premier League side claiming he failed a medical test.

According to reports the medical check by Brighton revealed the 21-year old has heart condition that would affect his career.

However a subsequent independent test by the Swiss have shown that Dwamena is fit to play as the issue is not serious enough to stall his playing careeer.

Angry President of the Swiss side Canepa has slammed the English side desbribing their behaviour as “amateurish and unprofessional” in interviews with the Swiss media.

“There are always a lot of differences between the players,” Canepa said.

“It is crucial whether these are performance-reducing or harmful to health.

“I am glad Raphael is back, because we have ambitious goals.”

Zurich will conduct yet another test by a German specialist to confirm the status of the Ghanaian.

He is likely to arrive late for Ghana's clash with Congo in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

