Switzerland defender Silvan Widmer blames heat for defeat to Ghana

Switzerland defender Silvan Widmer believes the team lost to Ghana in a pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday due to the heat in Abu Dhabi.

The Black Stars won 2-0 thanks to goals from defender Mohammed Salisu and striker Antoine Semenyo, who came on as a second-half substitute.

There were about four stoppages during the game for players to drink some liquids, indicating how hot the weather was.

"The game was decided by a goal after a corner. We saw an even game between two teams who couldn't go as fast as they could because of the heat," Widmer said after the game.

"But we still have to step on the gas. That's a losing game, bottom line. Playing at two in the afternoon when it's over 30 degrees is difficult. We did well in terms of positions, especially in the first half. Let's see what the coach has in store for us in the next few days."

Switzerland will travel to Qatar knowing that they must improve in order to advance from their group, which includes Brazil, Serbia, and Cameroon.

Ghana, on the other hand, must be feeling confident as they prepare to face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage.