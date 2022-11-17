Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri disappointed by Ghana defeat in pre-World Cup friendly 

Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri was disappointed following the 2-0 defeat by Ghana in a pre-World Cup friendly in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Both teams preparing for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar clashed at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, and it was the Black Stars who won courtesy of goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo.

The Swiss struggled against a well-organised Ghana side, with Xherdan Shaqiri finding no joy in his first competitive game in over a month, having last played in September.

"It's nice to be back on the field again. Under these conditions (heat) of course not so easy. But it's not the result we wanted. You could certainly see that I was in a good mood, even if I wasn't quite in rhythm.

"We had a long trip yesterday. We're trying to do better and fight back. There are little things to improve. We all have to step it up a notch. I hope the team will be ready," Shaqiri said after the game.

Switzerland will play Cameroon in their first World Cup match on November 24, the same day Ghana play Portugal.

Switzerland's group also include Brazil and Serbia.