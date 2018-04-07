Takyi Arhin attacks GFA over Wilfred Palmer Black Stars appointment; claims Ghana football is SICK

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven WonderS, Takyi Arhin has launched a scathing tirade at the Ghana Football Association over the appointment of Wilfred Palmer as the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, claiming that Ghana football is in the intensive care unit.

GHANASoccernet.com revealed on Friday, April 6, 2018, that the president of Tema Youth SC Wilfred Osei Palmer has replaced George Afriyie as the of the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee and will be assisted by the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, Eddie Kormieteh Doku.

The decision was taken at an Executive Committee meeting of the Ghana FA held in Friday afternoon.

Afriyie is believed to have fallen out with the top hierarchy of the Ghana FA following his decision to contest for the 2019 FA election in his capacity as the Vice President of the FA, but insiders say the reshuffle of the management committees of the national teams was done weeks before the Mensvic Declaration.

However, the decision has been greeted with opprobrium from some leading members in Ghana football.

And the loud-mouth Takyi Arhin has waded into the issue by claiming the FA has goofed in appointing Wilfred Palmer, who he believes does not merit the position and vowed to give him hell of a time in the position.

"These appointments only show square pegs in round holes. Osei Kwaku is not fit for this post. Some of us will make the kitchen hot for him. He can't, Ghana football is sick and at the intensive care unit," Arhin told Oyerepa FM.

"The only appointment they got right was Kurt's. How do you appoint a person like Kojo Yankah to chair a committee, he is a misfit, not capable. If God says it's George's turn no man can deny him, the earlier people accept it, the better."

The position, which is reshuffled every two years, has been held by George Afriyie since 2014 after Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down as the Chairman of the Management Committee of the Black Stars.

