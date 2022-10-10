Talensi Traditional Area Overlord cuts sod for construction of Bolgatanga AstroTurf

Tongo - Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang, the overlord of the Talensi Traditional area, has cut the sod for the construction of a FIFA standard AstroTurf at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He was accompanied by five Talensi Traditional Area sub-chiefs, the Regional Football Association Chairman Alhaji Salifu Zida and his Regional Executives, the Assistant Headmaster of the Bolgatanga Senior High School Cletus Zoot, and the Talensi District Chief Executive - Thomas Duanab Wuni Pearson.

The Ghana Football Association in August 2020 secured land for the construction of an AstroTurf at Winkogo, following the Executive Council's decision to use part of the project funds from the FIFA Forward 1.0 program for the construction of two AstroTurfs - one at Prampram and the other at Bolgatanga in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

When completed, the facility will serve the people of Bolgatanga and its surrounding areas, contributing to the region's massive sports infrastructure deficit.

FIFA has taken the site through evaluation, testing, assessment, Geological and GeoTech survey and open tender before awarding the contract for the final phase of the project. The project is expected to be completed and handed over to the Ghana Football Association by January 2023.

