Talent Tavern: 14-year-old Aduana Stars midfielder Gideon Obeng Kyeremeh is youngest ever to play in Ghana Premier League

Aduana Stars midfielder Gideon Obeng Kyeremeh is the record holder as the youngest to play in the Ghana Premier League.

Kyeremeh, nicknamed Super Star, made his debut last November against Berekum Chelsea when he was 13 years, 10 months and 22 days.

He had come on to replace Richard Mpong.

''I don’t know anything about the record,'' he told SportsObama.com. ''I have been enjoying the experience of playing for one of the biggest teams in Ghana and to share a dressing room with these big players in the league.

''At first, I was a bit nervous but after staying with the team for over a year, things have become normal.''

Kyeremeh, formerly of Berekum-based juvenile side Young Arsenals, is a graduate from the TI Ahmadiyya Senior High School.

Last Sunday, he played a part in Aduana Stars' 6-0 thumping of Inter Allies.

