Talent tavern: Ghanaian whizkid Joseph Amoah weaving magic for Moura FC in Portugal

Talented Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah continues to weave magic for Portuguese second-tier side Moura Atlético Clube.

Amoah,19, continues to earn rave reviews for his dazzling displays in the European country.

The youngster, who joined the side from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United, has provided five assists in 11 appearances for Tiago Raposo's team.

The highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder has been a key cog of the Moura side since he joined amid several reported interest in his services.

He is expected to feature for the side ahead of their league game at CO Montijo on Sunday.

