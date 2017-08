Midfielder Cofie Bekoe has signed a two-year contract for Egyptian Premier League side El Entag El Harby.

The 29-year-old moves from Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics where he was on for a short stint.

Bekoe scored on his debut for Olympics in the win against Berekum Chelsea on match day 16.

He was a huge hit in Egypt eight years ago for Petrojet where he was nicknamed Egyptian Messi.

