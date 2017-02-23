Talented Ghanaian kid Gideon Mensah continues to weave magic in Austria

Talented Ghanaian teen Gideon Mensah continues to weave magic for Austrian side Liefering.

Mensah, featured for his parent club Red Bull Salzburg U19 and scored as the Austrian giants brushed aside Paris St-Germain 5-0 in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.

The highly-rated Ghanaian has a mixture of physique , recovery speed and power, with intelligent reading of the game and the ability to work the ball into midfield or further.

The former West African Football Academy has earned huge praise in the Austrian media as he continues to churn out remarkable displays for Liefiering, mixing sound positioning with intelligent passing.

Versatile and technically excellent, the youngster has been touted as the solution to the Black Stars left-back problem.

The Ghanaian kid has shown glimpses of his undoubted quality as he has been tipped for greatness.

With his mixture of skill, pace and decisiveness, Gideon Mensah could be the next big thing for Ghana football.

